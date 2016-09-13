Projek Raw's 2016 Fall Fashion Is Here

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2016 --After an impressive spring and summer season, consumers anxiously awaited the arrival of the new 2016 fall and winter collection by Projek Raw. This year's collection includes an endless display of vests, jackets, flannels, graphic tee-shirts, polos, sweaters, cardigans and knitted hats. At Projek Raw, there's something for everyone.



About Projek Raw. Projek Raw has made a bold statement in the fashion industry between 2015 and 2016. In fact, 2016 was one of their hottest years yet. Projek Raw prides itself with their design team, which has proven to be one of their greatest assets. A team of reputable and highly talented designers, coupled with their mission to seek and listen to customer feedback and learn about their needs has not only put them on the fashion map, but has also enabled them to speed past "fast fashion" and design something truly unique and distinct in the men's wear market throughout Europe, Canada, and now the United States.



The CEO and founder of Projek Raw, Dov Cohen claims, "Projek Raw was created with the inspiration for the young man looking for trendy fashions. He wants to look current and even a little ahead of the fashion trend. Every time we develop a new item, that's the question we ask ourselves; 'is this fresh, is this trendy, is this different? Most importantly, does it look like everyone else?' If it does, throw away the design."



Fall in Line with Fall Fashion. Towards the end of winter 2015, the mens' wear market saw jackets, vests, hooded sweatshirts and every jeans style you can imagine. Although these fan favorites are back this year, we can expect to see even more. For example, the line of vests, jackets, sweater and cardigans is extensive and has expanded significantly over last year. Footwear includes boots and skater-like shoes and sneakers, and knitted hats are the fall and winter head accessory of choice.



In addition to the jackets, vests, and sweaters and what you would expect to find in a fall and winter fashion collection, Projek Raw is also offering a wide array of polo shirts, cardigans, and flannels to double up on layers on those chilly evenings in the fall and bitterly cold days in the winter. With Projek Raw's collection, there is something for everyone this upcoming season, regardless of choice or climate.



