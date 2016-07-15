Projek Raw's 2016 Summer Fashionable Footwear

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --Summer is in full swing, and Projek Raw's summer fashion has been flying off the shelves, however, if you are still looking for fashionable summer footwear, then be sure to check out Projek Raw.



Projek Raw's summer fashion was filled to the brim with a wide array of cargo shorts, denim shorts, swimwear and footwear—all in various colors and styles, making 2016 one of the hottest and brightest summers ever.



About Projek Raw

Projek Raw has had a strong presence in the fashion industry since 2001. However, only in the last several years has their creative and unique approach to surpass "fast fashion" really put them in a unique position to dominate the market. Their creative approach with the right dose of spontaneity has attracted the attention of consumers in the men's footwear market across Europe, Canada, and now the United States.



Projek Raw strives to mirror their designs and products after their customers, defined as young professionals between the ages of 20 and 30 who are "living by the pulse of the city". The unique brand is designed for open-minded people who want to move to their own beat. Developed by open minded people, Projek Raw continues to shape their brand and identity by listening to consumer feedback, their greatest asset, to speed fast "fast fashion" by offering something newer, fresher, and simply better.



Projek Raw CEO and founder, Dov Cohen claims, "Projek Raw was created with the inspiration for the young man looking for trendy fashions. He wants to look current and even a little ahead of the fashion trend. Every time we develop a new item, that's the question we ask ourselves; 'is this fresh, is this trendy, is this different? Most importantly, does it look like everyone else?' If it does, throw away the design."



Bringing Together Hot Trends and Fashionable Footwear. Projek Raw's 2016 spring/ summer collection includes Capri shorts, the new Ultra-light package jacket, tank tops, and vests, all available in different colors, patterns, and styles. Additionally, matching one of these pieces and accessories with High top leather sneakers, Suede sneakers or low canvas sneakers are the way to go—from head to toe.



Although High top sneakers were hot in the 90s, after listening to consumer feedback before beginning the design phase of their 2016 spring/ summer collection, Projek Raw wanted to also bring them back, but put a hotter and fresher look on them, while still keeping the "retro" look.



Because Projek Raw has had a sizzling 2016 thus far, their hottest trends are flying fast. Retailers urge to get your hands (and feet) on Projek Raw's footwear and accessories before they are gone.



For more information on fashions, products, and 2016 collections, visit projekraw.com, or contact the expert team here.