Projek Raw's Summer Fashion Sees Immense Growth in 2016

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2016 --The design team at Projek Raw released their Summer 2016 collection featuring a wide array of cargo shorts, denim shorts, and swimwear all in various colors and styles, making 2016 one of the hottest and brightest summers ever.



Projek Raw is a fashion design company based in Canada that is making huge strides in the fashion industry. With their new, fresh, and creative designs, the team at Projek Raw has seen immense growth and success in 2016 alone. Their goal to speed past "fast fashion" has gained the attention of consumers as well as the men's wear market as a whole.



When being compared to what other companies are doing in the "fast fashion" world, Projek Raw can attribute a great deal of their success by their unique approach to establishing a new identity for the fashion industry. Projek Raw CEO and founder, Dov Cohen claims, "Projek Raw was created with the inspiration for the young man looking for trendy fashions. He wants to look current and even a little ahead of the fashion trend. Every time we develop a new item, that's the question we ask ourselves; 'is this fresh, is this trendy, is this different? Most importantly, does it look like everyone else?' If it does, throw away the design."



When looking at other brands' products and summer accessories, most brands are carrying the same recycled styles, year after year, and lack the new and fresh look consumers crave each season, especially in the summer season.



By perusing through the Spring 2016 collection with Projek Raw, consumers are bound to find similar styles and colors, but there are also options that include bright colors and wild patterns that will not only stand out but that are also fashionable.



Another product that Projek Raw is famous for bringing back to the market is denim. We saw a number of stylish denim jeans this past winter and spring, and now we are seeing denim shorts again for summer 2016.



From regular denim jean shorts with cargo and zippered pockets to colorful capris and bright Bermudas, consumers are bound to find their hot summer style with Projek Raw.



While summer 2016 will likely be the biggest and most successful season yet for Projek Raw, especially as they continue to expand into American markets, we can only anxiously await to see what surprises will appear in the fall and winter collections.



Projek Raw is living proof of how creativity, talent, and even taking a little risk can change an entire industry and take the lead in the market.



