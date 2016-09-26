Proliferate Website Traffic Through the Flawless Flipbook Software AnyFlip

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2016 --AnyFlip has come up with an awesome HTML 5 interactive flipbook software that can easily convert the printed material into a perfect digital publication by making use of the flip effect. This flipbook software employs the SEO techniques to the flipping book in a perfect way to bring the website the top search engine results. The digital publication will be visible to the Google bots and can be indexed by the Google bots with immense ease.



The user should be keen to opt for this flipbook software because it is available completely free of cost. This flipbook software will be able to engage those people who make use of the search engines for finding publications. What gives this flipping book creator an edge is that it has awesome features and is simple to use.



The AnyFlip flipping book Creator is designed to be SEO friendly. AnyFlip has broken the myth that search engine optimization can only be applied to blogs, websites and online articles with its flipbook software. When the user creates the flipping book using the AnyFlip flipbook creator, then he will be able to create a digital flipbook that will be able to rank on the search engines with ease because it will be optimized. This newly created flipbook will rank well on Bing and Google.



When the flipbook is visible to the search engines, then the users can search the flipbook without a problem. The users will also be able to customize certain features of the flipbook. The user can change the title of the flipbook. He can add more keywords to the title to make it more SEO friendly. He can also alter the HTML description and introduce target keywords to make it more SEO friendly. When the search engines can index the content of the flipbook with ease, then it will get more traffic for the user website.



If the user wants to avail advanced features of the flipping book creator, then he will have to upgrade from free to Pro, Platinum or Enterprise versions. For more information, please visit AnyFlip Homepage.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is trusted by more than 217, 962 publishers globally and is the best technology provider for digital publishing software solutions. The flipping book creator offered by AnyFlip is simply exceptional. This company has an experienced team that has vested efforts in coming up with flawless products. The team has put in extraordinary efforts to improve the products to acquire customer satisfaction.