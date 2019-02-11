PROLIFIQ Enhances Sales Enablement Suite with Spring Release

Beaverton, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2019 --PROLIFIQ, the leading native Salesforce sales enablement company, released significant account planning and digital content management updates for the Salesforce Spring '19 Release. Driven by disruptive market vision and customer advocacy, this release enables sales teams to boost performance and support customer buying cycles.



"We're a customer-driven organization and the early feedback about this release has been fabulous," said Vrahram Kadkhodaian, CEO, PROLIFIQ. "We're disrupting the industry because we are passionate about listening to our customers and we have the most innovative product engineers in the industry."



PROLIFIQ CRUSH®, the native Salesforce account planning app, arms sales teams with valuable account intelligence that enables them to drive more revenue. New features of the release include enhancements that enable sales teams to automate the creation and cloning of account plans and use existing Salesforce data to grow valuable account white space opportunities.



PROLIFIQ ACE®, the native Salesforce content management and enablement app, enables sales reps to deliver digital content that embraces buyer journeys. New interactive features improve workflows and enable sales professionals to easily create visual content playlists that can be shared with buyers to support their purchase decisions.



PROLIFIQ's software release schedule is grounded in market-driven innovation, tight alignment with customer needs, and Salesforce's commitment to three releases per year.



"We've enhanced CRUSH and ACE with a range of features that benefit our customers," said Anh Huynh, VP of Product Engineering and Development, PROLIFIQ. "We are passionate about continuous innovation and since our products are completely native in Salesforce, they continue to provide the best total cost of ownership in the industry."



