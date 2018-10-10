Beaverton, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2018 --Prolifiq today announced that The Silicon Review Magazine has named it among the 'Silicon 70.'



"The Silicon 70 edition identifies companies which are revolutionizing the technology and business marketplace, and winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself being highly adaptive, innovative, customer centered, and having the ability to grow," said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine. The publication has selected Prolifiq based on its business strategies, service/product innovation, financial soundness, ability to attract key demographics, and the ability to conduct global business.



"We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review Magazine as the one of the Silicon 70," said Vrahram Kadkhodaian, CEO at Prolifiq. "There is a huge need to enable sales teams to sell more within Salesforce - a need the traditional sales enablement industry has ignored. By bringing the two critical selling motions of account planning and digital content enablement into Salesforce, we're helping companies increase revenue, service their customers better, and improve adoption."



Read the full article here: https://thesiliconreview.com/magazines/helping-sales-teams-sell-better-and-faster-prolifiq/.



About Prolifiq

Your sales team lives in Salesforce, so we built a home in the neighborhood. With the world's only suite of sales enablement products 100% native to Salesforce, Prolifiq has made it simple for your business to sell with speed and smarts. Our Prolifiq CRUSH™ account planning and Prolifiq ACE™ digital content enablement solutions help your employees to collaboratively uncover new opportunities and win mammoth deals; access the materials they need to persuade key decision makers; and spend less time on tedious, manual tasks and more time on strategic initiatives that spur business growth.