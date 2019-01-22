PROLIFIQ Named as Finalist in 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales Enablement and Sales Performance Management

Beaverton, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --PROLIFIQ, the leading native Salesforce sales enablement company, was named a Finalist in the Sales Enablement and Sales Performance Management categories for the 13th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



The company will ultimately be named a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner on February 22. The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.



More than 2,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry across 45 nations, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 93 categories, including 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, and categories to recognize new products, services and solution providers.



"We're honored to have been chosen as a finalist for these prestigious awards," said Vrahram Kadkhodaian, CEO, PROLIFIQ. "We are truly grateful to receive this recognition on behalf of our innovative employees and customers."



PROLIFIQ CRUSH®, a finalist in the Sales Performance Management category, is a native Salesforce account planning and management app that arms sales teams with valuable account intelligence, enabling them to drive more revenue and become trusted customer advisors.



PROLIFIQ ACE®, a finalist in the Sales Enablement category, is a native Salesforce content delivery and enablement app that enables sales teams to easily deliver great content that embraces buyer journeys.



"The 2019 judges were very impressed by the caliber of this year's nominations, which set another record for this competition. The quality of the accomplishments outlined in every Finalist nomination was remarkable," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We look forward to announcing the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements in Las Vegas next month."



"We're passionate about serving our customers as we continue to disrupt the marketplace," said Kadkhodaian. "These nominations remind us that we are on the right path as we strive every day to exceed their expectations."



Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.



About PROLIFIQ

PROLIFIQ® is the leading sales enablement company, pioneering native Salesforce account planning and content delivery accelerators that empower sales teams to boost performance and become trusted customer advisors. The world's leading brands choose PROLIFIQ to crush competitors and ace the customer experience. For more information, visit prolifiq.com.



About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.