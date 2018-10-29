Prolifiq Sales Enablement Suite Winter '19 Release Live

Beaverton, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2018 --Prolifiq, provider of the world's only suite of sales enablement products 100% native to Salesforce, has released updates for both Prolifiq CRUSH™ and Prolifiq ACE™. Prolifiq's release program is grounded in market-driven innovation, tight alignment with customer needs, and Salesforce's three releases a year commitment.



New features for Prolifiq ACE, the digital content enablement tool, include a home view for featured and favorite content and the ability to rate content.



"We're continuing to innovate ACE so it has everything both sales and marketing need when it comes to content, all in Salesforce. Featuring content is how marketing can make sure sales will see what's new or what's important. Rating content is going to have a huge impact for both teams as well. Sales will know what content their peers are finding most useful, while marketing will get valuable insights into what content is helping sales make an impact with potential customers," said Anh Huynh, VP of Product Engineering and Development.



For Prolifiq CRUSH, the account planning tool, White Space was enhanced and the ability to take components of CRUSH and embed them into the Account object was added.



"For this release we focused on streamlining CRUSH with some features we knew our existing customers and potential customers would love," Huynh added. "CRUSH can now be added directly to the Account object, which means even less toggling for users, more collaboration around key accounts, and help with Salesforce Lightning Experience migration. We've also added a layer of detail to White Space by allowing users to add multiple items to each cell, as well as a new section that summarizes the White Space."



To see an overview and demo of the new release features, view our Winter Release 2019 webinar.



