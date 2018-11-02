Prolifiq Selected as a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2018 --Red Herring announced its Top 100 Global in recognition of the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.



Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.



"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Prolifiq embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Prolifiq should be proud of its accomplishment."



Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "buzz" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.



About Prolifiq

Your sales team lives in Salesforce, so we built a home in the neighborhood. With the world's only suite of sales enablement products 100% native to Salesforce, Prolifiq has made it simple for your business to sell with speed and smarts. Our Prolifiq CRUSH™ account planning and Prolifiq ACE™ digital content enablement solutions help your employees to collaboratively uncover new opportunities and win mammoth deals; access the materials they need to persuade key decision makers; and spend less time on tedious, manual tasks and more time on strategic initiatives that spur business growth.