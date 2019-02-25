PROLIFIQ Wins 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales Enablement and Sales Performance Management

Beaverton, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2019 --PROLIFIQ, the leading native Salesforce sales enablement company, was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Sales Enablement and a Bronze Stevie Award for Sales Performance Management at the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



More than 2,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry across 45 nations, were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 93 categories, including 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, and categories to recognize new products, services and solution providers.



"We are truly honored to receive this recognition," said Vrahram Kadkhodaian, CEO, PROLIFIQ. "I'd especially like to thank our innovative employees and customers for giving us the opportunity to earn these awards."



PROLIFIQ CRUSH®, a Bronze winner in the Sales Performance Management category, is a native Salesforce account planning and management app that arms sales teams with valuable account intelligence, enabling them to drive more revenue and become trusted customer advisors.



PROLIFIQ ACE®, a Bronze winner in the Sales Enablement category, is a native Salesforce content management and enablement app that enables sales teams to easily deliver great content that embraces buyer journeys.



"All of the Stevie Award winners should be very proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards President and founder, Michael Gallagher.



"We're passionate about serving our customers and driving innovation throughout the industry," said Kadkhodaian. "These awards remind us that passionately serving our customers has fueled our exciting growth trajectory."



Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.



About PROLIFIQ

PROLIFIQ® is the leading sales enablement company, pioneering native Salesforce account planning and digital content management accelerators that empower sales teams to boost performance and become trusted customer advisors. The world's leading brands choose PROLIFIQ to crush competitors and ace the customer experience. For more information, visit prolifiq.com.



About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.



