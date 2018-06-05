Prolytics Trained More Than One Million Digital Marketing Experts

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2018 --Living up to its claim of world-class training and 100% job guarantee, Prolytics, a training institute for professionals of IT and related domains, has now trained one million plus digital marketing experts in the country. All of the graduated experts have managed to secure fruitful jobs, stating that they owe their success to Prolytics.



With the rise and the universal omnipresence of the internet in every sphere of our lives – from social media and entertainment to banking and online shopping – digital marketing has emerged as a viable field for professionals to delve in. In fact, for any brand or business, digital marketing is of the utmost importance as it helps them in creating brand awareness as well as in turning leads into sales.



Hence, this has led to a rise in the demand for digital marketers, with corporates being willing to pay high amounts of money to qualified digital marketing experts. However, the gap between the demand and the supply of digital marketers has been a wide one since no proper training courses existed for this field in the country.



Prolytics has made an attempt to solve this problem by offering its well-designed and inexpensive digital marketing courses to both professionals who want to advance their career as well as students who want to try out something new. Prolytics digital marketing course is divided into a total of 8 lessons, with each lesson offering both theoretical as well as practical knowledge. The course is taught by leading professionals of the industry.



Apart from offering a comprehensive course in digital marketing, Prolytics also offers courses for various domains that come under digital marketing as well such as SEO blogging and social media marketing. It is no wonder then that so many students nation-wide opt for their courses and one million of them have already turned into professional digital marketers.



Prolytics professional training institute is based in New Delhi, the capital city of India. Its digital marketing courses can be availed of by anyone. Enrollments are currently on for those who wish to have a high-flying career in the corporate world.



