The runway fashion show was Suffern High's 2013 Prom Expo main event. The showcase gave junior and senior students a chance to connect with local vendors and compare rates for essential prom services such as limousines, tuxedos, boutonnieres/corsages, hair/nails/tanning, accessories, and of course, prom dresses.



Students in attendance were given a chance to win discount coupons from all of these local vendors as part of a charity raffle, with one lucky winner taking home the evening's grand prize -- a free designer prom dress courtesy of MissesDressy.com!



This partnership between the high school and website was forged primarily because many Suffern High students' favorite designers are featured in MissesDressy's 2013 prom collection. Visual arts teacher and Prom Showcase organizer Michelle Foligno reached out to the .com's team in hopes of finding a way for her students to get up close and personal with the prom dresses of their dreams. MissesDressy.com was happy to help and agreed to let the girls hit the runway wearing a designer dress of their choice.



The opportunity to model high fashion made this year's Prom Showcase an experience that many of Suffern High's female students will never forget. "I got to wear my dream dress and feel like a princess in the dress from missesdressy.com! I am ordering it for my prom!" said eleventh grade student Angelica Matwiejczuk. Tenth grader Rachel Felsenheld excitedly added "The dress I wore was gorgeous. It was absolutely stunning. All the dresses are from missesdressy.com!" Junior student Kerri Taylor eagerly added that "The prom dresses are gorgeous! I wanted to take mine and all the other dresses home!"



Among those in the audience were many of the student models' classmates, friends, and family -- all of whom were thrilled to see how incredible all of the girls looked, and how excited they were to strut down the runway in some of the most beautiful prom dresses money can buy. Senior student Valerie Fiorelli commented "I thought the dresses were beautiful and I will definitely be ordering one for my Prom in June!"



Mutually pleased with the results of their first partnership effort, Suffern High and MissesDressy.com seem destined to collaborate again in the future. Organizer Michelle Foligno summed up the experience as a whole, stating "the kids are still beaming which is what matters most!"