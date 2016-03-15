Prom Prep Perfected by Richardson's Flowers

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --With excitement for prom season building, now is the perfect time to begin planning ahead for the perfect floral accompaniments. From beautiful bouquets to custom corsages and boutonnieres, Richardson's Flowers offers a wide variety of top-quality floral creations to make prom night even more special. Richardson's creative and experienced team of florists are committed to helping customers express themselves and their personal prom visions through carefully chosen products.



Prom is an exciting opportunity for teenagers to explore their personal tastes while making memories that last a lifetime. Within Richardson's Flowers' wide selection, there are unique corsages, boutonnieres, wristlets, and brooches to match dresses and tuxes of any style or color. Under the supportive and knowledgeable guidance of the staff, customers can choose matching pairs of corsages and boutonnieres or customize a personalized prom creation. Through Fitz Design, Richardson's offers elegant accessories including rhinestone bracelets and sophisticated clutches for finishing touches. Their expert florists can even assist unsure suitors in selecting gorgeous bouquets of fresh and trendy flowers sure to wow their lucky prom dates.



To ensure arrangements are ready by the special event, Richardson's Flowers advises customers place their orders online, over the phone, or in-person two weeks in advance. The store delivers daily to several neighboring cities throughout Southern New Jersey, including Cherry Hill, Voorhees, and Marlton, in addition to offering nation-wide delivery through their ecommerce site. Because of the role their products play in the expression of customer's feelings, Richardson's team is committed to providing excellent service and working hand-in-hand with customers to produce personalized and stunning creations for a night they will never forget.



About Richardson's Flowers

Richardson's Flowers is a family owned and operated business serving the Southern New Jersey community since 1978. Our skilled and creative team of florists pride themselves on crafting fresh, high-quality floral arrangements for gifts, events, and holidays. Richardson's Flowers is a member of the Society of American Florists, the Medford Business Association, Teleflora's top 500 florists, and BBrooks' nationwide network of florists.