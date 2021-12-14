Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2021 --ProMed Solutions, the leader in new and used aesthetic medical equipment in Beverly Hills, Newport Beach, Pasadena, and the surrounding areas, announces that they are offering aesthetic lasers for sale. When you are looking to add equipment for your business and searching aesthetic lasers for sale, be sure to contact ProMed Solutions and their team of professionals.



Only trained technicians or certified medical professionals can use aesthetic lasers. Hair removal is perhaps the most popular use for them, but their use extends beyond this. Dermal resurfacing is another use, and this includes skin that is referred to as photo-damaged, scars, acne, as well as other inflammatory skin diseases.



The whole idea is to lessen the obvious damages to the skin. It is also used for benign pigmented lesions, removal of decorative, cosmetic, or traumatic tattoos, as well as vascular abnormalities. If you have a trained and/or certified professional using your aesthetic laser in your facility, you should have great results that your clients will love.



Other cosmetic laser equipment includes devices that help reduce wrinkles, provide opportunities for body contouring, and help to tighten skin. There are also cosmetic lasers that help to reduce or eliminate vascular lesions or pigmented lesions, as well as red or brown skin discolorations.



