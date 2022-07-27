Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2022 --ProMed Solutions, a leader in new, used, and refurbished cosmetic and aesthetic medical equipment, is pleased to feature new and used dermatology laser equipment for facilities in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Torrance, and the surrounding areas. Having the right dermatology laser equipment is key, and the experienced team at ProMed Solutions can help clients to get the right dermatology laser equipment that they need.



Even though clients know that having the right dermatology laser equipment is important, businesses still need to figure out how to get it without breaking the bank. One option that some businesses can do is an outright purchase, whether that's for brand new equipment or used equipment. With their extensive network, they have access to a wide range of the right equipment. But the number of businesses that have those kinds of finances is limited, so there are other options.



They do provide financing for the dermatology laser equipment that clients are interested in. When clients speak with one of the ProMed Solutions team members about the laser equipment that they are looking for, they can work with clients to finance the purchase of the equipment. This will help to make any budget consistent and they know what to expect. But there is another option that any business looking for quality dermatology laser equipment should look at.



Rentals of this dermatology laser equipment is a great option to get the equipment clients want without any long-term commitment. Clients don't need to put up a lot of money to get the equipment they need, and they can still try out different equipment to see if it meets the criteria and customer satisfaction. No matter what dermatology laser equipment is needed, we have several ways for clients to afford it for a business.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best options like dermatology laser equipment featuring well-known manufacturers. They serve Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Torrance, and the surrounding areas.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a global solution provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned cosmetic and aesthetic equipment used in several industries. Visit www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.