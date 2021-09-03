Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2021 --ProMed Solutions, a leader in new and used medical equipment, is proud to offer the latest in pain-free hair removal lasers to spas, clinics, and other offices in Newport Beach, San Diego, Santa Monica, Irvine, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and the surrounding areas. These pain-free hair removal lasers will make your customers happy and want to come back.



Laser hair removal is a technique that allows for near permanent hair removal, saving people time and money. The diode hair removal lasers that ProMed Solutions offers to clinics are the latest innovations in the industry. These pain free hair removal lasers work on all skin types and replace the need for shaving, waxing or other approaches for hair removal.



Cooling technology that has been incorporated with the diode lasers make them the latest in hair removal lasers. This makes them a much easier, faster, and long lasting alternative to other hair removal methods.



Along with the pain-free hair removal lasers, ProMed Solutions also offers a network of equipment providers around the world for other medical devices should that need be present. Additionally, ProMed also services what they sell, and they can provide warranties on the work that they do for your equipment.



ProMed Solutions is a global solution-provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned medical equipment used in several aesthetic, cosmetic, and laser industries. Visit www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.