Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2020 --ProMed Solutions is proud to offer the best in dermatology laser equipment for offices, clinics, and other businesses in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, and San Diego. With a deep network of connections worldwide, including with the manufacturers, ProMed Solutions can equip any level of need.



Dermatology laser equipment includes laser hair removal equipment, tattoo removal laser equipment, and other laser equipment. The Cervello pain-free laser hair removal equipment is the latest in laser hair removal that many clinics in the region choose to use, and they choose to get that equipment from ProMed Solutions.



Along with the dermatology laser equipment, ProMed Solutions also offers a network of equipment providers around the world for other medical devices should that need be present. Additionally, ProMed Solutions also services what they sell, and they can provide warranties on the work that they do for your equipment.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best in new and used medical equipment, including pain-free hair removal lasers. They serve the Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, and San Diego areas.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a global solution-provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned medical equipment used in several medical imaging, diagnostic, and laser industries. Visit www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.