Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2021 --ProMed Solutions features diode lasers for cosmetic hair removal for offices and clinics in Beverly Hills, San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside, and surrounding areas. ProMed Solutions is dedicated to offering the best in medical equipment for a variety of industries, and offering diode lasers is a part of that mission.



ProMed Solutions has an extensive network of suppliers, even working directly with the manufacturers of medical equipment. Using this network, they are able to source top-quality new, used, and refurbished medical equipment that is both safe and effective for the patients of businesses, and will last for years of service.



Diode lasers are the best in hair removal for all skin types because it has a focused laser light that destroys the hair follicle to prevent it from regrowing hair in the future. Coupled with integrated cooling technology, these diode lasers offer a comfortable experience to the patients while also being effective and pain-free.



Diode lasers are superior to the old intense pulse light technology because it can handle all skin types, where the intense pulse light technology is best for lighter skin types. Additionally, because the intense pulse light isn't focused, it can lead to painful burns if the technician is not careful, and typically more sessions are required to equal the same results from a diode laser.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best in new and used medical equipment, including diode lasers. They serve Beverly Hills, San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside, and surrounding areas.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a global solution-provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned medical equipment used in several medical imaging, diagnostic, and laser industries. Visit https://www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.