Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --ProMed Solutions is proud to offer the best in laser hair removal machines for doctor's offices, clinics, hospitals, and more in San Diego, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Riverside, and the surrounding areas. With their connections to manufacturers and other suppliers, ProMed Solutions has the right medical equipment including laser hair removal machines.



Diode lasers are the best in hair removal for all skin types because it has a focused laser light that destroys the hair follicle to prevent it from regrowing hair in the future. Coupled with integrated cooling technology, these diode lasers offer a comfortable experience to the patients while also being effective and pain-free.



Diode lasers are superior to the old intense pulse light technology because they can handle all skin types, where the intense pulse light technology is best for lighter skin types. Additionally, because the intense pulse light isn't focused, it can lead to painful burns if the technician is not careful, and typically more sessions are required to equal the results from a diode laser.



ProMed Solutions has an extensive network of suppliers, even working directly with the manufacturers of medical equipment. Using this network, they are able to source top-quality new, used, and refurbished medical equipment that is both safe and effective for the patients of businesses, and will last for years of service.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best in new and used medical equipment, including laser hair removal machines. They serve San Diego, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Riverside, and the surrounding areas.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a global solution-provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned medical equipment used in several medical imaging, diagnostic, and laser industries. Visit https://www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.