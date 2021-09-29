Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --ProMed Solutions, the leader in new, used, and refurbished cosmetic equipment, is proud to offer the best in used hair removal lasers in Torrance, Glendale, San Diego, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, and the surrounding areas. Used hair removal lasers are an economical option for clinics, spas, and other organizations looking to offer hair removal services with quality machines.



Because of the efficacy of diode lasers, fewer appointments are required to achieve the same success as earlier versions. Therefore, they are in high demand, and why so many are turning to used, refurbished hair removal lasers from ProMed Solutions. Diode lasers can support nearly all skin and hair types as well, further enhancing their demand.



ProMed Solutions offers a variety of service options to make sure you will have minimal downtime for your business. This is the same team of experienced technicians that refurbish the used equipment to ensure everything works as it should. With a state-of-the-art service facility, ProMed Solutions can offer your business the best service options with fast response times.



Along with the used hair removal laser equipment, ProMed Solutions also offers a network of equipment providers around the world for other cosmetic devices should that need be present. Additionally, ProMed Solutions also services what they sell, and they can provide warranties on the work that they do for your equipment.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best in new and used cosmetic equipment, including pain-free hair removal lasers. They serve Torrance, Glendale, San Diego, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, and the surrounding areas.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a global solution provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned equipment used in several cosmetic and laser industries. Visit www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.