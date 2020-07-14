ProMed Solutions Is the Ideal Destination to Buy a New Hair Removal Laser in Los Angeles and Orange County, California

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2020 --ProMed Solutions is a reliable and well-established global solution-provider that provides quality refurbished, pre-owned, and new equipment used in a host of medical imaging, diagnostic, and laser industries. They are quite renowned for offering quality solutions for OSHA sharps disposal in Los Angeles and Orange County, California. The ProMed Solutions team comprises of experienced professionals who always abide by the industry standards and ensure high quality of services and solutions.



ProMed Solutions would be the best destination to buy a new hair removal laser in Los Angeles and Orange County, California. They primarily offer the high-end Cervello Hair Removal Laser equipped with a host of advantageous features and characteristics. This device has high clinical flexibility and provides three wavelengths safe for all skin types. It is equipped with a revolutionary cooling system that includes two settings with max cooling to -5 degrees Celsius. The Cervello Hair Removal Laser by ProMed Solutions additionally has varied pulse frequency from 1-10 spots per second increasing and 1800 watts of power. This is a single handpiece with over 15 million pulses and offers significant results in the first few sessions with light hair reduction up to 50%. Clinics can reduce maintenance and procedure costs with this tool as it requires zero consumables.



Over the years, ProMed Solutions has provided equipment sales and services to multiple industries and sectors. The areas they have catered to include vascular imaging, mammograms, urology, surgical, radiology, obstetrics, gynecology, and veterinary. No matter whether people are looking for used laser machine parts like those used in hair removal laser equipment or even in a tattoo removal laser equipment, the ProMed Solutions would have the perfect offerings for it.



The ProMed Solutions can be reached at 562-326-5720.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a worldwide dealer of quality medical equipment and majorly caters to Orange County, San Diego, Riverside, Beverly Hills, and nearby regions.