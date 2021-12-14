Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2021 --ProMed Solutions, the leader in new and used aesthetic medical equipment in Beverly Hills, Newport Beach, Pasadena, and the surrounding areas, announces that they are offering cosmetic laser rentals on the latest technology. By offering these cosmetic laser rentals, they are making the latest technology available to a wider audience.



You might not have thought about renting as an option for your business, but it can be a great way to handle the larger expenses associated with some of the equipment needed. Renting eliminates the large upfront investment on your part for the equipment. This means that you have freed up your money to put into other areas to help your business.



Renting equipment also allows you as the business owner the flexibility to grow as you need, or to pull back if that is necessary, and not have either a large out of pocket expense on additional equipment or a warehouse full of equipment that isn't being used.



Renting also provides you a way of getting the latest technology for your patients, allowing even a single location operator to compete with those larger outfits who have lots more money than you do. Having the latest technology is also a selling point to help you attract customers and put them at ease so that they won't have something bad happen due to outdated equipment.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best in new and used aesthetic laser machines.



