While older hair removal lasers usually only worked most effectively with a narrow band of skin types, today's hair removal equipment utilizes diode lasers and has narrowed the light waves being used to better target the hair follicles. While each skin type needs to be adjusted to regarding the length of laser use and other factors, all skin types in the Fitzpatrick skin typing classification can now have effective hair removal with diode lasers.



Because a diode laser is a much more focused tool for hair removal, this means it is also much more effective as well. The number of treatments needed compared to the older intense pulse light option is much less as a result. Utilizing the Fitzpatrick skin classification, a technician will fine-tune the diode laser equipment for the most effective results.



With the more focused diode laser, the length of treatments is also reduced, meaning that facilities can potentially see more clients in the same amount of time compared to other hair removal options. Diode lasers have proven to be the safest hair removal option available today. When coupled with a cooling option to help protect the surface of the skin, the diode laser provides a nearly pain-free experience when used by a trained technician.



Customers are sophisticated and they will ask about the equipment being used. When it comes to providing the best options for a business and its clients, facilities will want to have some of the best options available.



