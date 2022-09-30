Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2022 --ProMed Solutions, a leader in new, used, and refurbished cosmetic and aesthetic medical equipment, is able to offer laser hair removal machines that are appropriate for all skin types in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, Newport Beach, Santa Monica, and the surrounding areas. Working with the major manufacturers as well as dealing with international clients, they have the laser hair removal machines that businesses need without searching all over.



Laser hair removal machines are desired because they are excellent at removing unwanted hair from the face, legs, chin, back, arm, underarm, bikini line, as well as other areas. And these devices do it very well in a short amount of time with properly trained technicians. There are three main benefits that these laser hair removal machines provide for customers and the technicians that use them.



The first benefit is precision. Because they are using lasers, the devices have a very high level of precision to get to areas that clients want while avoiding areas that they don't want. The lasers can selectively target dark, coarse hairs while leaving the surrounding skin undamaged.



The second benefit is speed. Because the laser works at speeds of fractions of a second, while at the same time addressing many hairs at the same time. Smaller areas can be treated in less than a minute, with larger areas taking a short amount of time for full coverage. This makes appointments shorter, which means that businesses can see more clients.



The third benefit is predictability. Laser hair removal machines are designed to ultimately result in permanent hair loss, and this typically happens after three to seven sessions. And this is what the clients will want to know, which will provide them exactly what they are looking for.



Diode lasers for hair removal are presently the best option available. They offer a more focused beam of light, and yet because the wavelength of that light is longer, less is absorbed by the surrounding skin, minimizing the risk of any skin damage. Laser hair removal machines using the diode lasers are often also equipped with cooling technology to help provide improved comfort. Because of the efficacy of these diode lasers, fewer appointments are required to achieve the same success as earlier versions.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best equipment from well-known manufacturers through their cosmetic laser rental program.



ProMed Solutions is a global solution provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned cosmetic and aesthetic equipment used in several industries.