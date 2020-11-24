Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2020 --ProMed Solutions is the area's premier supplier of pain-free hair removal lasers to clinics all over the region. As some hair removal lasers used include some level of discomfort, today's hair removal lasers have incorporated cooling technology that prevents pain in virtually all applications.



These pain-free hair removal lasers work on all skin types and replace the need for shaving, waxing, or other approaches for hair removal. Laser hair removal is a technique that allows for near-permanent hair removal, saving people time and money. The diode hair removal lasers that ProMed Solutions offers to clinics are the latest innovations in the industry.



Along with the pain-free hair removal lasers, ProMed Solutions also offers a network of equipment providers around the world for other medical devices should that need be present. Additionally, ProMed Solutions also services what they sell, and they can provide warranties on the work that they do for your equipment.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best in new and used medical equipment, including pain-free hair removal lasers. They serve the Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Riverside areas.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a global solution-provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned medical equipment used in several medical imaging, diagnostic, and laser industries. Visit www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.