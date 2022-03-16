Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2022 --ProMed Solutions, a leader in quality aesthetic and cosmetic equipment, features diode lasers for cosmetic hair removal for offices and clinics in San Diego, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Riverside, Newport Beach, Santa Monica, and the surrounding areas. We feature gently used, refurbished, as well as new aesthetic diode laser equipment that is sought by so many clinics, hospitals, and other organizations. Contact us today to learn how we can help clients get the diode laser equipment that they need.



While at first glance, the difference between an intense pulse light offering and a diode laser offering seems to benefit the intense pulse light option as superior, in fact, it is a detriment. This is because it only has the ability to use a range of the light spectrum. The diode laser instead focuses on a single wavelength, and this wavelength is much more potent against the hair follicle, no matter the skin type.



Because a diode laser is a much more focused tool for hair removal, this means it is also much more effective as well. The number of treatments needed compared to the older intense pulse light option is much less as a result. Additionally, when coupled with a cooling option, the procedure with a diode laser is virtually pain-free.



It can be tempting to just get the cheapest option when it comes to diode lasers for hair removal, but that is short-term thinking that isn't good for your business. When businesses speak to the experienced team at ProMed Solutions they will find that we work with the best manufacturers in the industry for all kinds of aesthetic equipment, including diode lasers for hair removal.



ProMed Solutions has an extensive network of suppliers, even working directly with the manufacturers of aesthetic and cosmetic equipment. Using this network, we are able to source top-quality new, used, and refurbished equipment that is both safe and effective for the patients of businesses, and will last for years of service.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best in new and used equipment, including diode lasers.



