Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2021 --ProMed Solutions, the leader in new and used medical equipment in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Irvine, Newport Beach, San Diego, Beverly Hills, and the surrounding areas, is proud to offer the latest in laser hair removal machines. Servicing hospitals, day spas, clinics, doctor's offices, and other businesses, ProMed Solutions has the right equipment that you need, including laser hair removal machines.



ProMed Solutions features laser hair removal machines that incorporate diode lasers, which are the most common and most reliable laser hair removal machines available today. Today's laser hair removal machines not only make the process virtually pain-free, but it also is fast and convenient. Coupled with integrated cooling technology, these diode lasers offer a comfortable experience to the patients while also being effective and pain-free.



Diode lasers are superior to the old intense pulse light technology because they can handle all skin types, where the intense pulse light technology is best for lighter skin types. A single machine can do the job well and provides you with an easier time with inventory and use. Additionally, diode laser hair removal machines are much more robust and do not lead to skin burns as older pulsed light machines can.



ProMed Solutions has an extensive network of suppliers, even working directly with the manufacturers of medical equipment. Using this network, they are able to source top-quality new, used, and refurbished medical equipment that is both safe and effective for the patients of businesses, and will last for years of service.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best in new and used laser hair removal machines. They serve Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Irvine, Newport Beach, San Diego, Beverly Hills, and the surrounding areas.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a global solution provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned medical equipment used in several medical imaging, diagnostic, and laser industries. Visit www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.