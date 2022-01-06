Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2022 --ProMed Solutions, the leader in aesthetic and cosmetic new and used equipment, is proud to offer several treatment options for the Coolifting Beauty Gun in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Pasadena, Torrance, and the surrounding areas. As a fast, convenient platform for aesthetic treatments, the Coolifting Beauty Gun system is a great new tool for offices, clinics, hospitals and more.



The first treatment option is the one that is most common for patients, and that is the main Coolifting treatment. This treatment is for an anti-aging and luminosity effect. The formula contains hyaluronic acid and tighteners, and is indicated for all skin types. It is designed to easily and quickly treat the entire face to achieve a general lifting effect that smooths and illuminates the skin, with special attention to the areas most punished by wrinkles both expression and gravitational: eye contour, forehead, eyebrows, cheeks and labial area.



A second option is referred to as the CoolClear treatment, and is just like the Coolifting option but with a few additions. This formulation adds a clearing effect to the anti-aging one and unifies skin tone. Especially indicated for skins with pigmentation differences. Kojic Acid, Glycolic Acid and Vitamin C have been added to the original composition.



The third option is referred to as the CoolCell treatment option. This treatment option was conceived for an optimal and powerful anti-cellulite treatment. Formulated with 3 special active ingredients with anti-cellulite properties (glaucine, caffeine and carnitine) and supplemented with natural extracts that help in the process of eliminating localized fat. It also includes a 50 ml Gel Cream conceived for the maintenance of shock treatment.



ProMed Solutions is a global solution-provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned aesthetic medical equipment used in several industries.