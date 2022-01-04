Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2022 --ProMed Solutions, the leader in aesthetic and cosmetic new and used equipment, is proud to be the exclusive United States distributor of the Coolifting Beauty Gun in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Pasadena, Torrance, and the surrounding areas. The Coolifting Beauty Gun offers a fast, convenient option to help remove years from facial tissues in only minutes.



The sessions for a Coolifting Beauty Gun last only 5 minutes, and covers areas of the face including the outline of the eyes, the forehead, cheeks, and lip areas. This is a non-invasive treatment that allows for facial rejuvenation that is durable and works with the immediate lifting effect after the first treatment.



The combination of cool with the pressure applied on the skin delivers a supply of a proprietary hyaluronate facial solution. This application increases the natural stay-youthful elements on the surface of the skin. The CO2 gas flow increases the acceptance of solution with the tensors Sorghum Bicolor Stalk Juice and Wheat Protein. This results in increased hydration and an overall lifted appearance of the skin.



The Coolifting protocol consists of an immediate effect in a single session, where the patient will have a more radiant appearance and enhanced hydration of their skin. Most patients opt for the multiple treatment protocol to provide a more lasting effect. This multiple treatment protocol includes a weekly session for a month to provide for a more lasting youthful look.



