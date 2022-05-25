Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2022 --ProMed Solutions, a leader in new, used, and refurbished cosmetic and aesthetic medical equipment, is pleased to feature cosmetic laser rentals in Newport Beach, Los Angeles, Torrance, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Pasadena, and the surrounding areas. When clients work with ProMed Solutions, they can provide clients with the option of a cosmetic laser rental, which provides them with new options for their business and customers.



Businesses may not have even considered that a cosmetic laser rental was even possible. While ProMed Solutions has been known for their sales of both new and used equipment, they also realize that being able to rent these expensive machines can really have a number of benefits.



One of these benefits is that clients will not have a large outlay of money to purchase the machine, and instead can use that money elsewhere in their business. They will also deal with any repairs that might be needed to the equipment as well.



When clients choose to do a cosmetic laser rental with ProMed Solutions, they will also have the scheduled maintenance being done on the equipment, keeping it in top working condition. When businesses own the equipment, this would be something that they would need to handle, but when clients rent the machines ProMed Solutions will do this maintenance as part of the agreement.



Keeping up with the changes in technology is another way that renting your equipment is beneficial to any business. Businesses can let their clients know that they have the latest cosmetic laser equipment so they are getting the best results possible. This is a selling feature of the business and can help them attract new business as well.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best in used medical equipment from well-known manufacturers. They serve Newport Beach, Los Angeles, Torrance, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Pasadena, and the surrounding areas.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a global solution provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned cosmetic and aesthetic equipment used in several industries. Visit www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.