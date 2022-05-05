Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2022 --ProMed Solutions, a leader in new, used, and refurbished cosmetic and aesthetic medical equipment, is a leading supplier of used aesthetic equipment for a variety of organizations in Pasadena, San Diego, Orange County, Newport Beach, Santa Monica, Irvine, and the surrounding areas. New is always nice, but the price tag that comes with that is often prohibitive, and buyers aren't necessarily getting a lot of new and different options with that new equipment.



These aren't machines that one can get at just any retail store, and the ability to use the equipment properly typically involves some sort of training and/or certification. These machines are well built and will be able to be used for years without any issues. Because of this, many machines still have a useful life but are not being used for a variety of reasons.



ProMed Solutions has an extensive network of facilities and manufacturers, and they handle a variety of used aesthetic equipment. Used aesthetic equipment will save clients' money because the cost is less, but it will still provide them with a long service life.



As one might imagine, aesthetic equipment, in general, is quite expensive. Having used aesthetic equipment also allows clients to get all of the equipment they need instead of just a few pieces due to the price. Buyers' budgets will thank them for spending money wisely.



ProMed Solutions deals with a number of manufacturers that focus on cosmetic lasers, tattoo removal lasers, as well as hair removal laser machines. Major brand names that they work with include Candela, Inmode, Lumenis, Cynosure, and many others. They also have a state-of-the-art facility for service of these different machines that will help to ensure that any used aesthetic equipment will serve properly for years to come.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best in used aesthetic equipment from well-known manufacturers. They serve Pasadena, San Diego, Orange County, Newport Beach, Santa Monica, Irvine, and the surrounding areas.



About ProMed Solutions

ProMed Solutions is a global solution provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned cosmetic and aesthetic equipment used in several industries. Visit www.promedsi.com to learn more about the equipment and services ProMed Solutions offers.