Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Promero, a leading provider of hosted contact center software, today announced its latest features of its call center platform, Promero Call Center powered by Enghouse Interactive by adding the new business benefits with Skype for Business. Whatever the business requirements or environment, Skype for Business is compelling for any organization. The benefit is that everyone has access via web access, federated networks, and mobile devices. The multichannel – especially video is now available to all of the enterprise.



"The true benefit of the Promero Call Center powered by Enghouse Interactive and Skype for Business configuration is minimizing operating cost while managing customer contact points in one solution in a global environment," stated Gregg Troyanowski, president.



Skype for Business once established as the voice platform across the enterprise, now in concert with Promero Call Center powered by Enghouse Interactive provides impressive features for collaborative working, conferencing, instant message and presence information for the call center environment.



About PROMERO

Founded in 2001, Promero is a leading business consultant and software provider of contact center solutions. Together with its partners, Promero provides innovative hosted technology, strength, stability, comprehensive consultation, implementation and support. Promero is a Worldwide Oracle® Gold Partner, Oracle® Marketplace Solutions Partner, Aspect Partner, Enghouse Interactive Cloud Service Partner, CallMiner Cloud Service Partner, Salesforce AppExchange Partner, Pipkins Vantage Point, RiverStar CE Suite, and Verizon Worldwide Partner - NAP of the Americas.



Visit Promero's website at http://www.promero.co.



Promero headquarters is located in Pompano Beach, Florida. Telephone: 954-935-8800. Toll free 888-204-0822.