Promero Announces Call Redaction Software for Call Centers

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --Promero, Inc., a leading reseller hosting provider of call center software announced today call redaction capability as a hosted service utilizing its Eureka software from CallMiner. Eureka is a secure call redaction software that is independently PCI Certified. That certification is based on its most unique feature, redaction.



During conversation processing Eureka has the unique ability to redact sensitive call data. When a compliance sensitive word or phrase is identified, Eureka marks the time occurrence of that and replaces in the transcript with a generic term. So, for example, when the credit card number is spoken or written – the specific value is not revealed or transcribed.



This ensures that you retain compliance with PCI or other similar standards for data security and confidentiality. Redaction of this information during ingestion eliminates the storage of sensitive data, preventing users of the Eureka system from accessing information they should not have access to whether through transcripts or playback. This allows organizations to maintain PCI and similar sensitive data standards compliance.



Such call redaction is achieved through Eureka's sophisticated categorization and language patterning capabilities which are significantly more powerful than simple word and phrase spotting. Accuracy of categorization is greatly improved with the ability to identify more complex language patterns – including the ability to target the location within a contact (first 10%) and looking for conditional patterns such as language before or after or not before or after other language.



