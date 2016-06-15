Promero Announces Cloud Call Center Software v7.2 Launch

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --June 15, 2016 Promero, a leading provider of hosted contact center software, today announced the product launch of Enghouse Interactive's Contact Center: Service Provider (CCSP) 7.2 software for its cloud contact center software solution. Promero Call Center Omni Channel gives organizations the means to dramatically impact customer service including full multi-channel communication with customers, Skype for Business integration, complete open source API integration, and deployment options of pure cloud, hybrid and private pod configurations.



"With Promero Call Center Omni Channel powered by Enghouse Interactive CCSP, clients will now have full complement of call center products, features and deployment options not readily available before, " said Gregg Troyanowski, president, Promero, Inc. "We look forward to leveraging the expansive breadth and depth of Enghouse Interactive to help our clients maximize the value of each customer interaction."



Promero utilizes Verizon state of the art NAP of the Americas, Signature Datacenters and Peak10 datacenters as it cloud hosting partners. Promero Call Center Software powered by Enghouse Interactive's CCSP is a purpose-built, multi-tenant offering designed specifically for carriers, operators and service providers to build and deploy their cloud contact center solution. Built on a high capacity, high availability, carrier-grade hosting architecture, CCSP offers Promero both exceptional contact center functionality and operational efficiency for their cloud contact center platform. CCSP's expansive suite includes multi-channel ACD with universal queuing and a seamless agent experience across voice, voicemail, email and chat supporting multi-channel recording, CTI and advanced integration capabilities.



Promero Call Center Software Version 7.2 adds the TouchPoint admin module, allowing service providers and tenant administrators to easily customize their clients per tenant or within the tenant per group. New application widgets and specific integrations can be established, enabling service providers to deliver specific offerings for each customer while still maintaining the low TCO of running a multi-tenant platform.



Promero Call Center Omni Channel comes with a full suite of call center enhancements including CTI connectors to 32 of the top CRM solutions in the industry. The list includes Advolgix, Adpto, Close.io, CloudCC, DealerTeam, DealerTrack, Salesforce Desk, Financial Force, Freshdesk, Google Apps, HubSpot, ImproveIt 360, Infor, Infusion Soft, Insightly, Jobscience, Marketo, Microsoft Dynamics, Office 365, Navatar, NetSuite, Oracle Sales Cloud, Propertybase, ReThink, Salesforce, SalesforceIQ, SAP, SmartOffice, SugarCRM, TargetRecruit, Zendesk and Zoho CRM.



About Promero

Founded in 2001, Promero is a leading business consultant and software provider of contact center solutions. Together with its partners, Promero provides innovative hosted technology, strength, stability, comprehensive consultation, implementation and support. Promero is a Worldwide Oracle® Gold Partner, Oracle® Marketplace Solutions Partner, Enghouse Interactive Cloud Service Partner, CallMiner Cloud Service Partner, Salesforce AppExchange Partner, Pipkins Vantage Point, RiverStar CE Suite, Verizon Worldwide Partner and Peak10 data center services.



Visit Promero's website at http://www.promero.com. Promero headquarters is located in Pompano Beach, Florida. Telephone: 954-935-8800. Toll free 888-204-0822.



About Enghouse Interactive

Enghouse Interactive delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 1,200 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.



Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ESL." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron, Reitek and Zeacom.