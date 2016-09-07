Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Promero, a leading provider of hosted contact center software, today announced that Promero Call Center powered by Enghouse Interactive will offer CTI connectors to industry leading CRM solutions. The list includes Advolgix, Adpto, Close.io, CloudCC, DealerTeam, DealerTrack, Salesforce Desk, Financial Force, Freshdesk, Google Apps, HubSpot, ImproveIt 360, Infor, Infusion Soft, Insightly, Jobscience, Marketo, Microsoft Dynamics, Office 365, Navatar, NetSuite, Oracle Sales Cloud, Propertybase, ReThink, Salesforce, SalesforceIQ, SAP, SmartOffice, SugarCRM, TargetRecruit, Zendesk and Zoho CRM.



Promero Call Center, a call center software as a service offers customization with widgets for individual client interfaces, integrations made easy with Central Connect, speech analytics, Skype for Business and 'pull from queue and assign priority calls to agent' feature to dramatically improve customer service.



"With Promero Call Center, users can now easily connect the platform to the most wide-deployed, popular CRM solutions, "said Gregg Troyanowski, president, Promero, Inc.



Promero Call Center powered by Enghouse Interactive is a full omni-channel virtual cloud call center platform that integrates with customer relationship management systems in a matter of minutes. Promero helps companies increase revenue by enhancing customer and prospect interactions, providing a framework for sales, service and support best practices, increasing organizational technology adoption and offering high-level actionable analytics. Promero solutions are used in a variety of industries including technology, software, financial services, real estate, insurance, wealth management, hospitality and travel, sports and entertainment, automotive, advertising, electronics, recreation, healthcare, agriculture, food services and many more. Promero Call Center also easily integrates with cloud workforce management software, SMS messaging, social media, speech analytics, customer experience self-service, back office integration and more.



About Promero

Founded in 2001, Promero is a leading business consultant and software provider of contact center solutions. Together with its partners, Promero provides innovative hosted technology, strength, stability, comprehensive consultation, implementation and support. Promero is a Worldwide Oracle® Gold Partner, Oracle® Marketplace Solutions Partner, Enghouse Interactive Cloud Service Partner, CallMiner Cloud Service Partner, Salesforce AppExchange Partner, Pipkins Vantage Point, RiverStar CE Suite, Tenfold and Verizon Worldwide Partner - NAP of the Americas. Visit Promero's website at www.promero.com. Promero headquarters is located in Pompano Beach, Florida. Telephone: 954-935-8800. Toll free 888-204-0822.