Promero Announces Referral Agent Channel Program for Cloud Call Center Platform

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Promero, a leading provider of hosted contact center software, today announced its latest expansion of its referral agent program to include its hosted call center software, Promero Call Center powered by Enghouse Interactive and any associated professional services.



Promero understands that one of the challenges facing channel partners today is the inability to negotiate aggressive pricing in the small to medium size market. Too often, suppliers will not reduce prices to accommodate the channel partner's margin. Some suppliers expect the partner to take less profit to consummate a sale. "Not the case with Promero. Promero will work with a re seller and offer the most cost effective price to win a sale. The referral agents maintain the same margin regardless of price," stated Gregg Troyanowski, president. "With Promero's comprehensive product portfolio and flexible pricing model, our prices are typically 20-25% less than the leading competitors. Promero won't lose on price."



Visit: http://www.promero.com/promero-referral-program.asp



About Promero

Founded in 2001, Promero is a leading business consultant and software provider of contact center solutions. Together with its partners, Promero provides innovative hosted technology, strength, stability, comprehensive consultation, implementation and support. Promero is a Worldwide Oracle® Gold Partner, Oracle® Marketplace Solutions Partner, Enghouse Interactive Cloud Service Partner, CallMiner Cloud Service Partner, Salesforce AppExchange Partner, Pipkins Vantage Point, RiverStar CE Suite, and Verizon Worldwide Partner - NAP of the Americas. Visit Promero's website at http://www.promero.com. Promero headquarters is located in Pompano Beach, Florida. Telephone: 954-935-8800. Toll free 888-204-0822.