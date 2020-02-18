Promero Enrolls 200+ Businesses in Its SMS Marketing Services

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --Promero announced today that it has enrolled more than 200 small businesses in its SMS Marketing Services. Promero launched SMS Marketing Services in December 2019. SMS Marketing Services is one of a kind fully integrated cloud based outbound/inbound SMS and voice messaging platform that incorporates artificial intelligent Google Assistant BOT, advanced call routing to live agents and full service digital marketing services.



Businesses may select any or all services depending on their individual needs. The program provides everything a business needs to solve four common problems:

- First, the ability to collect customer contact information and then to instantly text, email or send voice messages (for example send coupon, alerts, advisories, appointment reminders, ecards and more) to a large distribution list.

- Second, the ability for a customer to receive instant responses to questions by speaking with an artificial intelligent BOT.

- Third, if the customer wishes to speak to a live agent for any reason, the platform delivers a written transcript of the text or voice communication to an available agent in real-time. This feature eliminates irritating delays with 'call backs' from an agent. The system also records the entire customer journey from text-to-Bot-to-agent so the data can be used for analytics, evaluation and training.

- Fourth, Promero is offering its 'Done-For-You Marketing Service'. The marketing service is an end-to-end full service digital marketing and advertising service that eliminates the time consuming task of managing a marketing campaign.



Research shows that consumers are text obsessed. Text messages are 134% more likely to be read than emails. Consumers check mobile phones a minimum of 5 times per hour and typically respond to texts within 3 minutes of receiving a text. Text messaging is not just for millennials. It dominates all age groups. Even 60+ year old seniors check their phones at least 3 times per hour.



Free 100 Texts per Month Plan | No Credit Card Required | SMS Marketing Services



"We are, of course, very excited with the results of the launch of SMS Marketing Services. Similar services can cost 10Xs when purchased separately. We made the decision to offer rates that any business can afford. We are also pleased that so many small businesses are using the services to help grow their businesses," stated Gregg Troyanowski president at Promero.



About SMS Marketing Services

SMS Marketing Services is a messaging marketing service developed by Promero. Founded in 2001, Promero is the oldest reseller of hosted communications and call center solutions in the world. Promero has sold more than 2000 customers representing the industry's leading call center vendors and software manufacturers. These software vendors service more than 1.2 million installed call center agent licenses globally. Promero's team is a group of highly experienced executives that specialize in call center software sales, service, hosting, custom software developer and mobile application development. Promero works with businesses of any size from SMB to Enterprise Fortune 100 companies. SMS Marketing Services