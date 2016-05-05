Promero, Inc. Adds Cloud-Based Contact Center Solution Provider Five9 for 2016 Roster

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --Promero, a leading reseller and hosting provider of call center and CRM software announced today that it signed a reseller agreement with Five9. Five9 provides everything needed to run a multi-channel inbound, outbound, or blended contact center, including a multichannel agent desktop, supervisor desktop to monitor and coach agents, live chat, social customer service, sophisticated management applications such as real-time and historical reporting, recording, workforce management, quality monitoring, out-of-the-box and custom CRM integrations, and much more.



"We are very pleased to add Five9 to Promero's comprehensive list of quality call center vendors and products,' stated Gregg Troyanowski, president of Promero. "Five9 has a long standing history of providing quality products and service to improve the customer experience."



About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software, bringing the power of the cloud to thousands of customers and facilitating approximately three billion customer interactions annually. Since 2001, Five9 has led the cloud revolution in contact centers, helping organizations of every size transition from premise-based solutions to the cloud. Five9 provides businesses secure reliable, scalable cloud contact center software to create exceptional customer experiences, increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results.



About Promero, Inc.

Founded in 2001, Promero is a leading business consultant and software provider of contact center solutions. Together with its partners, Promero provides innovative technology, strength, stability, comprehensive consultation, implementation and support.



Visit Promero's website at www.promero.com.



Promero headquarters is located in Pompano, Florida.



Telephone: 954-935-8800

Toll free 888-204-0822