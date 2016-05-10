Promero, Inc. Announces New Partnership with Tenfold

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Promero, a leading reseller and hosting provider of call center and CRM software announced today that it signed a reseller agreement with Tenfold. Tenfold is a leading provider of cloud based solutions that enable companies the ability to integrate their phone systems and customer relationship management systems in a matter of minutes. The Tenfold platform instantly unlocks features such as click to dial, automatic call logging, call info popups and advance call analytics. Through this new partnership, Promero clients can now connect Promero Call Center powered by Enghouse Interactive with most major CRM systems.



"With the rapid evolution and ever growing number of cloud based CRM solutions, it is virtually impossible to stay current with integrations between phones systems and CRMs,'' stated Gregg Troyanowski, president of Promero. "With Tenfold, our clients are assured to have a stable version-compliant connection between their cloud call center solution and any CRM.'



About TenFold

Tenfold is leading global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions that help companies integrate their phone systems and customer relationship management systems in a matter of minutes. Tenfold helps companies increase revenue by enhancing customer and prospect interactions, providing a framework for sales, service and support best practices, increasing organizational technology adoption and offering high-level actionable analytics. Tenfold's solutions are used in a variety of industries including technology, software, financial services, real estate, insurance, wealth management, hospitality and travel, sports and entertainment, automotive, advertising, electronics, recreation, healthcare, agriculture, food services and many more.



For more information, visit Tenfold's website at http://www.tenfold.com.



TenFold and Callinize are registered trademarks of Callinize, Inc. and/or its affiliates.



About Promero, Inc.

Founded in 2001, Promero is a leading business consultant and software provider of contact center solutions. Together with its partners, Promero provides innovative technology, strength, stability, comprehensive consultation, implementation and support.



Visit Promero's website at www.promero.com. Promero headquarters is located in Pompano, Florida. Telephone: 954-935-8800. Toll free 888-204-0822.