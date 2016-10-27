Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --Promero, a leading provider of hosted call center software and predictive dialing solutions, today announced that it has signed a referral partner agreement with PossibleNOW, the leading provider of customer engagement and enterprise preference management solutions. Atlanta-based PossibleNOW offers a suite of technology solutions and data verification services designed to help companies comply with Federal consumer privacy regulations and avoid the rising tide of class action lawsuits filed in relation to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).



"Promero prides itself on being a one stop shop for everything call center. As a referral partner for PossibleNOW's cloud-based DNCSolution® technology, we can help our customers more effectively comply with state and Federal consumer privacy regulations," stated Gregg Troyanowski, President of Promero. "We are very pleased to work with a company whose technology solutions let companies focus on their marketing efforts while ensuring compliance with all relevant consumer privacy legislation."



"We're proud to have a company of Promero's caliber join our referral partner program," said Rob Tate, Vice President of Sales at PossibleNOW. "As a referral partner for our compliance solutions and technology, Promero further differentiates themselves and enhances their ability to be the one vendor source for call center-related products and services."



PossibleNOW's suite of technology solutions, featuring MyPreferences® to collect and manage consent and DNCSolution to scrub and verify contacts, empowers companies to engage in marketing, sales, support, account recovery and more with the assurance that their activities are provably compliant with TCPA, the Canadian Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL) and other regulations.



About PossibleNOW

PossibleNOW, headquartered near Atlanta, Georgia, enables businesses to build lasting, profitable relationships with customers, partners and employees through preference management technology. MyPreferences®, our enterprise preference management platform, empowers companies to listen to and learn from their customers through the active collection and management of preferences such as product interest, channel preference and frequency of communication. MyPreferences easily integrates into existing applications such as CRMs and marketing databases. The MyPreferences platform's flexibility, security and compliance protections make it ideal for serving as the central repository for customer data inside the enterprise and for minimizing regulatory compliance risk.



For more information, call 800-585-4888 or visit www.possiblenow.com.



About Promero

Founded in 2001, Promero is a leading business consultant and software provider of contact center solutions. Together with its partners, Promero provides innovative hosted technology, strength, stability, comprehensive consultation, implementation and support. Promero is a Worldwide Oracle® Gold Partner, Oracle® Marketplace Solutions Partner, Enghouse Interactive Cloud Service Partner, CallMiner Cloud Service Partner, Salesforce AppExchange Partner, Pipkins Vantage Point, RiverStar CE Suite, Verizon Worldwide Partner and Peak10 data center services.



Visit Promero's website at www.promero.com. Telephone: 954-935-8800. Toll free: 888-204-0822.