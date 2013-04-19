New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2013 --Harbor Island Development Corp (OTC:HIDC) is trading in the range of $0.03 and $0.04 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 6.736 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 14.99 million shares. Its downward movement accompanied by high volume shows bearish trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts.



The stock opened at $0.04 and is at $0.035, down 12.50 percent from its previous close. It is currently trading below its 20 days SMA of $0.04.



Harbor Island Development’s current market capitalization stands at $18 million.



Find out where HIDC could be headed by getting the complete trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=HIDC



TransAct Energy Corp. (OTC:TEGY) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $0.13 and remained in $0.11 and $0.14 price range during the session. The stock is 16.25 percent higher at $0.14 and is trading higher than its short term moving average price of $0.12. In the past 52 weeks, the stock is up 232.14 percent and has traded in the range of $0.01 and $0.25.



TransAct Energy develops and markets energy. It is based out of Texas.



Find out more on TEGY here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TEGY



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009