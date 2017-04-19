Prominent Nextist Ken Rutkowski to Give Opening Keynote Speech at the International Radio Summit in Canada

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2017 --One of the world's most celebrated "Nextists" and inspirational broadcasters, Ken Rutkowski, will give the opening keynote speech at Radio Interactive's International Radio Summit, an integral part of Canadian Music Week.



Mr Rutkowski's name is synonymous with change agents, whom he mentors through multiple channels. He has been the catalyst for countless trailblazing and radical collaborations, and is recognized as a vanguard of innovation across multiple sectors. A thought leader and networker, he is a prominent influencer whose work has been highlighted around the world.



Co-founder and former host of America's number one business radio talk show, Business Rockstars, Mr Rutkowski has been profiled in The Wall Street Journal, as well as many other leading media outlets. He is founder of KenRadio, which is syndicated on CBS Radio, and has been described by his peers as 'egoless'. Committed to identifying and developing new trends, he showcases the latest advancements in business and technology, and has thrown a spotlight on up-and-coming musical talent.



Globally recognized as one of the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry, Mr Rutkowski is also founder and CEO of the renowned media, entertainment and technology alliance METal International LLC. The partnership inspires alpha leaders to achieve their goals with the help of ground-breaking and collaborative business support mechanisms.



In addition, the broadcaster is the Local Partner of the Founder Institute (Los Angeles Chapter), the world's principal idea-stage accelerator and launch program for startups.



Mr Rutkowski was invited to deliver the opening keynote speech at the International Radio Summit, taking place in Toronto on April 19 and 20, because he is recognized as a global name in broadcasting. As a talk show host, he has quizzed the smartest business brains on the planet and introduced breaking musical talent to new audiences.



He will be drawing on his vast experience to share his views on the present and future of broadcasting and related platforms with a speech entitled Ken Rutkowski Knows Who You Oughta Know. He will deliver his keynote speech from 9.10am to 9.40am on April 19.



The summit is being staged in the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel and is sponsored by Coleman Insights Media Research and Corus.



For further information about Ken Rutkowski and his pioneering work, follow him on: Twitter @kenradio.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ken.rutkowski.metal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kenradio



About Canadian Music Week

Canadian Music Week, which runs from April 18 to April 23, focuses on the business of music and is recognized as one of the top entertainment events in North America. In its 35th year, it is a festival spanning five nights and is set to showcase hundreds of breaking bands at more than 40 live music venues in Toronto.



Contact: Maya Ross

Email: Maya@METalInternational.com

Phone: 310-305-4100

Website: www.METalInternational.com