Prompt Care MD Emerges as the Top Walk in Clinic in Amityville and Massapequa

Farmingdale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --Prompt Care MD provides convenient and affordable medical care to adults and children requiring treatment for a wide range of illnesses and injuries from coughs and colds to cuts and broken bones. Equipped with advanced medical capabilities, Prompt Care is on the lead to carry out a range of activities to ensure comprehensive treatment for the patients.



To prevent expensive hospitalizations, one can walk into this immediate care clinic that provides quality urgent care in Amityville and Levittown at an affordable cost. One can visit the doctors without seeking an appointment. The doctors are experienced and qualified to provide quality health care quickly and efficiently.



The doctors, medical assistants, and technicians are trained in all aspects of urgent care for adults, children, and seniors. The center has been well received with high marks for the quality of the treatment and care. It looks forward to providing more people across the area with access to convenient care close to home and work.



Patients who require follow-ups care can be assisted with access to the respective healthcare system or referred back to their primary care physician, as requested. For non-life threatening conditions, Prompt Care MD offers a cost-effective and time-saving alternative to the emergency department.



The chief objective of the unit is to deliver quality medical care, exceptional service, and great values to patients. There is no need for referrals or pre-authorization. It is their goal to make access to urgent care easy with no extra paperwork. At Prompt Care MD, they accept most insurance companies. Depending on the plan, one is only required to pay the urgent care, specialist, or standard co-pay.



Apart from offering a range of treatment concerning neurology, urology, ophthalmology, ENT, oral and dental, pulmonary and thoracic, and more, Prompt Care MD welcomes patients for multiple on-site lab tests. Besides, the unit also provides quality asthma care and splint care on-site.



To know more about the walk-in-clinic in Amityville and Massapequa, visit http://www.promptcaremd.com/services/.



