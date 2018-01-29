Prompt Care MD in Massapequa and Amityville Emerges as Renowned Urgent Care Clinic

Farmingdale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2018 --There is one walk-in clinic in Massapequa and Amityville named Prompt Care MD that has been rightfully living up to its name since its inception. They have some of the best physicians and trained doctors working round the clock, and they are always ready to receive patients facing emergency situations. Since emergencies are uncalled for and no one knows when they will come face to face with such a condition with their loved ones, it helps to know of an emergency walk-in clinic where treatment can be provided as one comes in. Over the years, they have been serving their clients with compassion and has never turned any patient away. Those who approach them for emergency medical attention will always find a doctor on call.



One of the spokespeople for the company mentions, 'Prompt Care MD has been around for many years now, and the walk-in clinic in Massapequa and Amityville has been very successful in treating patients who have approached the clinic and the medical practitioners. Their prompt service, undivided attention and a quick diagnosis deserve a special mention.'



Prompt Care MD has carved out a niche for itself in the medical industry. The concept is unique and has helped those in the medical profession to carry out their responsibilities nicely. Though stressful at times, the doctors at this urgent care clinic in Amityville and Levittown never fails to attend to any of the patients who come to them. This emergency clinic can cater to any ailments like earaches and sore throat, asthma and allergic reactions, cuts and bruises, foreign body removals, sprains and strains and more.



For any emergencies, please visit http://www.promptcaremd.com/.



About PromptCare MD

PromptCare MD is one of the reputed and well-known emergency clinic Massapequa. The immediate care Levittown provider is reputed for providing a lot of other services like treatment for cough and cold, earaches and sore throats, sprains and strains and more.