PromptCareMD Emergency Clinic in West Babylon and Amityville Offers DOT Medical Exams

Farmingdale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --PromptCareMD, one of the best emergency clinics in West Babylon and Amityville has been offering immediate care to patients who do not have the time to visit a hospital where prior doctor's appointments is a must have. Whether it is a treatment for a cold and cough or travel vaccinations, PromptCareMD helps in getting the right treatment at the right time and right price. Business owners can now also approach them if they need to get a DOT Medical Exam done for any of their commercial drivers on duty. The emergency clinic is licensed to carry out this exam which is designed to identify any pre-existing medical conditions that may interfere with a driver's ability to operate a commercial motor vehicle safely.



At PromptCare MD, the physicians have been trained to perform DOT physicals according to DOT guidelines, and they are knowledgeable of the specific physical requirements of the trucking industry. Clients can be assured that the doctors will provide them with a complete DOT physical exam including vision and hearing testings, blood pressure checks and medical screenings. Commercial vehicle drivers can also approach the emergency clinic for this test. On successful completion of the test, the driver will receive a Medical Examiner's Certificate immediately. No appointment is required as the physicians will take care of the rest. To get back on the road and drive safely and remain compliant with the Department of Transportation requirements, PromptCareMD is there to help drivers with the test without much wait.



PromptCareMD sees to it that the drivers meet the basic DOT medical requirements that ask for 20/40 Correctable Vision and a blood pressure of 140 over 90 or less.



Call 631-576-4190 or visit http://www.promptcaremd.com/ for details.



About PromptCareMD

PromptCareMD is an emergency clinic in West Babylon and Amityville offering immediate care to patients without appointment. They provide DOT Medical exams, apart from vaccinations and a wide range of other healthcare services.