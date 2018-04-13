PromptCareMD Emerges as the Best Emergency Clinic in Massapequa and Levittown

Farmingdale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --It is hard to find a medical clinic in Levittown and West Babylon that offers quick and emergency medical services to patients who can simply walk in without an appointment. The emergence of such medical clinics is helpful in a way when there is a rush of patients who need medical attention immediately. The physicians at PromptCareMD are helpful, and they attend to every patient that comes in through the door. Most importantly, one does not need an appointment to see the physician. All the physicians appointed to this emergency clinic are medicine trained and they are available 12 hours a day and 7 days per week. So anyone with a minor injury or slight fever can approach them and get timely treatment.



When it concerns emergency situations, time plays a crucial role. It might happen that in the event of an emergency, a physician is not available and that is where an emergency clinic in Massapequa and Levittown like PromptCareMD emerges to be the savior. Trusting the medical assistants, technicians, doctors or nurses is easy as they have years of experience handling patients coming in for treatment for all sorts of medical issues. They provide urgent care to adults, children as well as seniors.



PromptCareMD is a well-equipped emergency clinic. The facility has all state-of-the-art equipment for running all tests required. Multiple on-site lab tests for urine, flu, pregnancy, sugar level can be run. The clinic is clean, and even X-ray on site is available. As they accept insurance from most insurance carriers, it is easy to pay the medical bills. It is a no hassle arrangement with them. Their primary concern is to treat the patients on time so that they go home healthy.



Call 631-576-4190 for more details or visit http://www.promptcaremd.com/.



About PromptCareMD

PromptCareMD is an emergency clinic in Massapequa and Levittown that offers treatment to patients walking in seeking quick medical attention. They offer treatment for oral and dental issues, x ray, on-site tests, as well as vaccinations.