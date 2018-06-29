PromptCareMD Emerges as the Best Walk in Clinic in Levittown and West Babylon

Farmingdale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2018 --The presence of a walk-in clinic has saved the day for the locals in that area. They no longer have to wait for physicians to give them an appointment to attend to the patients in need of emergency medical treatment. PromptCareMD is a walk-in clinic in Levittown and West Babylon that has trained and experienced physicians attending to patients 12 hours a day and 7 days in a week. One of the notable features of this walk-in clinic is that the physicians here do not ask for an appointment. They will attend any who approaches them for medical attention. The emergence of such walk-in clinics is a symbol of advancement of the healthcare industry in this area where patients are treated as a priority and not by appointment.



There is no reason to think that just being an emergency clinic in nature puts PromptCareMD on a low pedestal. In many cases, the walk-in clinics like these are far better as they cater to the patients as and when they require. Patients too are satisfied with the on-time care that they receive from the emergency room doctor. No matter whether one is a child, adult or a senior, the doctors will treat them with equal patience and care.



PromptCareMD happens to have a clean, medical facility with modern electronic medical record system, on iPads, with patient info securely stored. Apart from carrying out x-rays in Lindenhurst and Massapequa, they also offer asthma care including nebulizers on-site, splint care on-site, and multiple on-site lab tests that include urine, Flu, Strep test, Sugar level, Pregnancy.



Call 631-576-4190 to know more.



