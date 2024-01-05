Ripon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2024 --Hoarding is a situation that affects the quality of life of the hoarder as well as their family and friends. Handling hoarding clean up in San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, Oakland, Stockton, Ripon, San Jose, and the surrounding areas can be overwhelming, which is why calling in the professionals from 911 Hazmat Clean Up is the right move. The team at 911 Hazmat Clean Up has been helping with these kinds of issues for many years, and they understand that it isn't that easy to just purge a home of the items. Often it involves working with the family and friends, as well as mental health professionals, and their work is to help with the hoarder clean up and making the space habitable again.



It is estimated that about 5% of the population is a hoarder to some degree. Usually this manifests in collections of different items that are kept neat and orderly, but it can become unmanageable and in extreme cases, hazardous to the hoarder as well as their family and friends. When clients work with the team from 911 Hazmat Clean Up on a hoarding situation, it is usually because the task is much larger than any single person or even team of family members can handle.



Many times in a hoarding situation there are biohazards that people may not be aware of. In addition, many times there is a huge amount of items that need to be dealt with, and their team has the tools and ability to mobilize large containers and a team to help properly dispose of items while also taking the necessary precautions with personal protective equipment.



Hoarder cleaning is usually a team effort, as if the hoarder was able to purge the items themselves they would have already. Often their team is called in because the person in question has passed away and the family doesn't know what to do with all of the things, and it is also a health hazard. With their professional certifications plus the background in law enforcement, they have become a trusted ally in hoarder clean up that benefits everyone involved.



Having a hoarder situation isn't something that clients need to handle by themselves, and they could expose themselves or others to unknown biohazards.



