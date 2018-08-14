Property Forensix App Launch Sends Scheduling a Home Inspection Screaming Into the Digital Age

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2018 --Altering the antiquated way home inspections are executed, handled and scheduled, the Property Forensix app launch has come to change the game. Designed to simplify the industry with a technological approach, all the way from scheduling to completion. 'Cutting to the chase' for consumers, Property Forensix makes the process as simple as downloading the app and picking from three plans; Standard, Premium, and Platinum. These options offer service descriptions, costs, and scheduling in about a few minutes time. With additional features designed to optimize time savings. Property Forensix keeps it simple, structured and streamlined.



So how does the Property Forensix home inspection app work? Once downloaded, users need only to start typing the square footage of the property. From there, three plans and their costs are offered as well as a listing of sub-categories. Additional services can be added or removed per the user's discretion. When the perfect plan is chosen, the price will update in real-time. Consumers can then schedule a date and time for their inspection and submit the order for confirmation.



Kevin Lewis, the CEO of Property Forensix, said of the home inspection app launch, "Our app raises the industry's bar. Until now, you had to call inspectors and find out how much their service cost and what it covered. It was time-prohibitive from start to finish. The mobile app eliminates all of this because everything is done in the app. Now, the customers' calendar and budget are all that matters. They'll never have to ask questions like, 'What am I buying and why do I need it?' because the confusion is over."



The Property Forensix app is available in both the App Store and Google Play.



For more information visit http://www.PropertyForensix.com.



Property Forensix is a company based in Irving, Texas that provides home inspections, pest control, and energy assessments for North Texas.



