Property insurance is a blanket term that covers a series of protection policies that can provide you with building, contents and liability coverage. By giving you financial reimbursements for damage to your property, property insurance safeguards your investments and keeps you prepared for the unknown.



Property insurance coverage may include home insurance policies. Homeowners insurance keeps your dwelling and your personal belongings safe in the event of a theft or unexpected circumstance that can compromise the integrity of your home or private property. Most mortgage lenders demand homeowners insurance as a requirement before procuring a loan. Property insurance also provides coverage for bodily injury and property damage sustained by others for which you or covered residents of your household are legally responsible.



Property insurance may also include renters insurance. While this coverage typically doesn't include building coverage, it does protect your belongings (for example, clothes, furniture, electronics, etc) and extends liability coverage to you or covered residents of your household.



Landlord insurance protects the building owner(s) property including building, liability and loss of rents (optional coverage). Landlords also have the ability to include coverage for contents that they own and maintain within the rented property.



Property insurance may include coverage from natural disasters or accidents such as floods, earthquakes or sinkholes. These are most often not included coverages and must be either purchased separately or added via endorsement – always be sure to review policy inclusions and discuss with your agent.



Perils can cause costly damages that are impossible to cover out-of-pocket. With property insurance you are protected from the dangers of the elements around you. Kelly Insurance Agency provides specialized insurance plans that are tailored to your unique needs. As an independent agent they have the ability to compare carrier coverages and pricing to find solutions that match your budget.



